Azerbaijan trying to create feeling of impossibility of living peacefully in the homeland. Artsakh Prosecutor's Office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction of peaceful settlements from the positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka-Taghavard settlements of the Martuni region of Artsakh, targeting also one of the houses of Taghavard village, where 6 civilians reside.

‘’ It is obvious that the Azerbaijani side is trying to intimidate the civilian population with such actions, to keep them in tension, thus trying to create a sense of constant danger, fear and impossibility of living peacefully in the homeland’’, the Prosecutor's Office said.