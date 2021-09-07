Yerevan slams Baku for disrupting efforts for peace amid Turkish-Azeri drills near Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia assesses the ongoing Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises at it’s and Artsakh’s borders and near the Lachin corridor as “an action harming the steps aimed at de-escalation”.

“This action doesn’t correspond to the spirit of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement and is disrupting the efforts for establishing lasting peace, security and stability in the region,”Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Sputnik Armenia when asked to comment on the Turkish-Azeri drills.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan