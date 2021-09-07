Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan stated that Mr. Lacôte’s tenure in Armenia coincided with the period full of various developments for Armenia and the region.

“That period not only did not leave a negative impact on the Armenian-French unique relations, but also made the bilateral partnership more closer”, Pashinyan said.

He added that there are broad opportunities for developing the partnership between the two friendly countries in different areas.

Pashinyan noted that the governments of Armenia and France are interested in developing and expanding the cooperation which is based on centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and French peoples.

At the same time, he highlighted the key role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country.

Touching upon Armenia’s chairmanship at the International Organization of La Francophonie, Pashinyan said that the challenges caused by the pandemic and the war didn’t allow Armenia to be active within the organization. However, he expressed confidence that the cooperation within the organization will become more effective and closer.

“All these difficulties have not put a shadow on our relations with France, and we should highlight your personal contribution to this. We will view you as friend of Armenia and will be happy to see you again in our country”, Pashinyan told the French Ambassador.

The Ambassador thanked the Armenian PM for the appreciation and stated that his tenure was marked by both heavy and happy moments for Armenia.

“I have emotional memories from the peaceful revolution held in Armenia. The recent events in the country showed that democracy is irreversible in Armenia, and that the Armenian people could be proud of it”, Jonathan Lacôte said, adding that France will continue the close cooperation with Armenia in different areas, including in promoting the reforms.

The meeting also touched upon the process of joint programs and the future activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan