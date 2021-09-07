Armenian Finance Minister, EBRD representatives discuss cooperation priorities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received today Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Regional Director for the Caucasus and EBRD Yerevan Office head Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister stated that EBRD is one of the key partners for Armenia, which is conditioned not only by the financial component of the cooperation, but also by the philosophy that the organization brings to Armenia, thus contributing to the development of both the private and public sector.

The minister said that the level of the cooperation with the Bank is quite high and all the necessary preconditions exist to promote and effectively implement all the joint programs and ideas.

Tigran Khachatryan attached importance to the implementation of regional infrastructure programs in partnership with the EBRD and highlighted the importance of steps leading to the capital market development in Armenia.

The EBRD representative in turn expressed the readiness of the Bank to be a part and contribute to Armenia’s further development.

The sides exchanged views on key areas of the cooperation, in particular around infrastructure projects and their prospects. Both highlighted Armenia’s macroeconomic stability in terms of having favorable investment climate.

