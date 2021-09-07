Former Chairman of Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan arrested

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has revealed that former Prosecutor General, former Chairman of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan has participated in the management of a number of limited liability companies carrying on business.

Moreover, the Special Investigation Service has also revealed that Mr. Hovsepyan has received a large bribe of 190.000.000 drams and has fraudulently conducted a theft of 800.000.000 AMD property.

Aghvan Hovsepyan has been charged with money laundering.

He has been arrested.

