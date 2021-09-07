Coronavirus: Armenia reports 501 new cases, 15 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 501 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 245,765, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

4659 tests were administered.

15 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4939. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1167 other people infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities.

A total of 229,957 people recovered so far (398 in the last 24 hours).

As of September 7, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 9702.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan