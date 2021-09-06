President of Artsakh, Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss issues related to Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev on September 6, ARMENPRESS was informed from thepress service of the Artsakh President's Office.

The President wished success to the Russian Co-Chair in the new post, emphasizing that Artsakh remains committed to continuing the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group format. Various issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict including the possibility of the Co-Chairs' visit to the region were discussed during the meeting. President Harutyunyan highly appreciated the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region.

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister David Babayan and other officials paricipated in the meeting.