Armenian FM, Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev, the Armenian MFA reports.

The officials discussed a broad range of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, highlighting the importance of resuming the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed the support of the Armenian side to the joint statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship after the 44-day war, which emphasized the necessity for the lasting and stable settlement to the conflict based on the well-known principles and elements.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the urgency of addressing the key humanitarian problems. In this context he highlighted the need for the quick and unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan.

