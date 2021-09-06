Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Single-component Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Healthcare has approved the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.

“Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26 is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light will help Armenia to significantly reduce the infection rate in the country and create herd immunity in a short time frame. In February 2021 the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved in Armenia”, the statement says.

 

 

 








