Single-component Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Healthcare has approved the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.

“Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26 is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light will help Armenia to significantly reduce the infection rate in the country and create herd immunity in a short time frame. In February 2021 the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved in Armenia”, the statement says.