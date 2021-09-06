160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani control in Nagorno Karabakh after the 2020 war, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Azeri foreign ministry, so far 15,510 hectares of territory has been cleared from mines in Azeri-controlled territories.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan