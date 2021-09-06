Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 239 new cases, 13 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 239 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 245,264, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

4307 tests were administered.

13 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4924. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1164 other people infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities.

A total of 229,559 people recovered so far (446 in the last 24 hours).

As of September 6, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 9617.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan