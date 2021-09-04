Blinken reaffirms commitment for supporting a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US State Secretary Antony Blinken sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of assuming the position of the Foreign Minister of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA, the message runs as follows,

“Dear Mr. Minister,

I warmly congratulate you on your appointment as foreign minister. The United States has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Armenian people's democratic aspirations, and we look forward to cooperating with you to forge stronger bilateral ties based on our shared democratic values.

As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to working with you to support a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We encourage reengagement in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs as soon as possible.

The United States is a partner in your government's efforts to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, and bolster democratic institutions, while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. The U.S. Embassy team in Yerevan is ready to assist you and your government maintain robust ties between our two countries. Together, we can advance our joint interests in Armenia's sovereign, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous future.”