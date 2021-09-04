Deputy head of mission of Northern Macedonia to OSCE wanted by Armenia arrested in Serbia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Serbian law enforcement agencies arrested Deputy Head of the North Macedonia mission to OSCE Mile Milenkovski at Armenia’s request.

According to the Armenian law enforcement agencies, in 2018, three diplomats from North Macedonia, led by Milenkovski, evacuated from Armenia a representative of the former government, who is accused of embezzling large sums of money, ARMENPRESS reports Alsat-M TV informed.

Milenkovski was arrested on August 27 while crossing the “Presevo” border checkpoint to enter the territory of North Macedonia. This has also been confirmed by the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.