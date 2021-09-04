European Stocks - 03-09-21

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 3 September:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.37% to 15781.20 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.08% to 6689.99 points, British FTSE is down by 0.36% to 7138.35 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.44% to 1734.16 points.