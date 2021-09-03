The agreement on common gas market in EԱEU may be signed in 2022

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The agreement on the common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union may be signed in 2022, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Iya Malkina, assistant to Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

"It will be possible to purchase this fuel at the stock exchange in the sidelines of the common gas market. To that end, gas trade procedure will be adopted, which is already being developed jointly with the governments and national stock exchanges of the participating countries'', Iya Malkina said.

Earlier it was reported that the EAEU countries have launched the process of the establishment of common markets for gas, oil and oil products.