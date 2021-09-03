Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-09-21

YEREVAN, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 493.65 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.17 drams to 586.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.32 drams to 683.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 18.31 drams to 28767.37 drams. Silver price is up by 3.98 drams to 383.53 drams. Platinum price is down by 186.88 drams to 15871.21 drams.