Asian Stocks up - 03-09-21

TOKYO, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 September:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.05% to 29128.11 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.61% to 2015.45 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.43% to 3581.73 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.72% to 25901.99 points.