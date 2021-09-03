Armenia needs support of intl. partners for repatriation of POWs – Justice Minister meets Head of ICRC delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. For ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, Armenia needs the strong support of international partners and the strengthening of international pressure in this regard, ARMENPRESS reports Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan said during the meeting with Thierry Ribo, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to Armenia.

The Minister praised the ICRC mission during and after the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan for visiting the Armenian POWs and civilian hostages in Azerbaijan and ensuring their communication with their families.

He shared with Thierry Ribo deep concern over the torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Armenian captives and hostages in Azerbaijan.

The head of the ICRC delegation presented the activities carried out by the organization in the post-war period and touched upon other issues of mutual interest.

At the request of the guest, among other issues, Karen Andreasyan referred to the reform agenda of the Ministry of Justice.

The interlocutors stressed their readiness to further deepen the existing cooperation between the two institutions.