Russian government website uses “Nagorno Karabakh Republic” term
15:17, 3 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A Russian governmental website has used the term “Nagorno Karabakh Republic”, something it has avoided doing in the past.
The term was used in the procurement section of the Russian government’s single information platform in the defense ministry’s bid for buying maintenance services for the barracks of the Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version