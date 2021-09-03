Artsakh’s military denies Azeri accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations that Artsakh’s military have opened fire on their positions in Shushi on September 3 is “yet another disinformation”, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reiterates that Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the ceasefire and are taking countermeasures only for thwarting provocations of the adversary,” it said.

The Azeri defense ministry also falsely claimed that the Artsakh military had suffered losses.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan