Minister Karapetyan receives Russian defense ministry’s military specialists to hold talks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military specialists of the Russian defense ministry.

The delegation arrived in Armenia to participate in regular talks and discussions within the frames of the Armenian-Russian bilateral cooperation, the Armenian ministry of defense said.

Head of the Russian defense ministry delegation, Major-General Valery Zhilan informed the Armenian defense minister about the directions and scale of upcoming works, as well as specified the issues to be discussed.

During the meeting minister Karapetyan presented the framework of issues that are very important for the Armenian side.

