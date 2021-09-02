Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Due to the delay of the Yerevan-Tbilisi flight, the passengers remained at the airport

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. MyWay airline's Yerevan-Tbilisi flight scheduled for 18:30 has not taken place yet, the passengers are left at the airport. ARMENPRESS reports "Zvartnots" airport recommends to apply to the airline to check the flight time. We tried to contact MyWay, but to no avail, there is no answer.








