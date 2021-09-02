The armed forces were and will remain one of key guarantees of the security of the Republic of Artsakh: Davit Babayan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan visited one of the military units of the Defense Army.



ARMENPRESS reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh informs that the Minister congratulated the servicemen on the occasion of the important holiday, discussed a number of issues related to foreign policy and state building.



''He also emphasized that the armed forces were and will remain one of the key guarantees of the security of the Republic of Artsakh’', reads the message released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.



At the end of the meeting Davit Babayan wished the servicemen good and trouble-free service.