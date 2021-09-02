Armenia's future depends on the existence of Artsakh: The interview of Davit Babayan on the occasion of 30th anniversary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh, saying that it is an event containing a very important symbolism because the Republic of Artsakh was created, was able to defend itself and develop by the efforts of all Armenians.



‘’It is understandable that in this situation after the third war, there are a few congratulations in Artsakh, but the congratulation is mandatory, because the best offsprings of our nation given their lives by their blood, their day and night work, by everything for the creation, development, protection and strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh. This is a very important event and the logical development of our national-liberation fight. A fight, the last stage of which started in 1988, it started and continues until now. This is a holiday, which we have to remember, celebrate, because this, at the end, is the passport Of our country’’, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.



Davit Babayan emphasized in his speech that the preservation of Artsakh and the defense of Artsakh, the preservation of subjectivity of Artsakh today has a vital importance because if Armenian Artsakh does not exist it is to a great extent dangerous for all of Armenia. According to Babayan, a number of power centers are also interested in the existence of the Republic of Artsakh.

‘’Artsakh must be a value and holiness in Armenia and diaspora. It will greatly contribute to that Artsakh will be able to stand up and be our gate. And to be able to carry out the correct geopolitical policy and have success in foreign field, we have to give importance to that in our hearts, souls, thoughts, we have to value Artsakh. I repeat Artsakh is an idea, it is not persons. The preservation of Artsakh must be a philosophy, because the future of Armenia depends on this’’, Davit Babayan mentioned, emphasizing that there is no other option than being an ideological nation because in material field we can't compete with Azerbaijan and Turkey.



