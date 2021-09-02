Armenia among top 2021 autumn tourism destinations for Russians
14:56, 2 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is one of the two top tourism destinations for Russians for 2021 autumn, according to a leading Russian tourism platform.
A survey conducted by TuTu showed that Russian tourists prefer Armenia and Kyrgyzstan for this season.
Nearly 30 percent of booked air tickets are made for these destinations.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
