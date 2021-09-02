Armenian scientists eye development of 5th generation warfare armaments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry has set an objective to maximally support the military arsenal with new ideas, Minister Vahagn Khachatryan told reporters.

“This work is being done, the problem is that the demands are very big. Very large volumes are required for our army’s demands. Our current industrial possibilities do not enable us with his capacity. This is why we have to make procurements abroad, but we are maximally supporting domestic industries so that they are able to support the military in this matter,” the Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachatryan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Khachatryan elaborated that they are focused on 5th generation armaments. “Our main approach is to try and make a step beyond what we had yesterday, which was even then considered to be advanced. We have set this objective before our scientists.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan