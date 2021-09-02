COVID-19: Armenia supplemented with medical refrigerators for vaccine storage

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Last year Armenia lacked medical refrigerators necessary for the storage of vaccines against COVID-19, but recently the country has been supplemented with this equipment, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“At this moment our country is already ready to accept and distribute vaccines which require an ice chain. For instance, Pfizer is among those vaccines. There will be new vaccines against COVID-19 in Armenia, but the concrete dates are not known yet”, she said, adding that now people in Armenia are more informed about the vaccines.

“They see that their colleague, neighbor and relative are getting vaccinated, and nothing happens to them”, the minister said, noting that people’s trust towards the vaccines is increasing.

