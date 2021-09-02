Artsakh will stand firmly, will be free and independent – Armenian Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan congratulated Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the declaration of its independence.

“This independence has been gained with the life and blood of our heroes, with the belief of our mothers. Artsakh will stand firmly, will be free and independent”, the Speaker said in his address.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan