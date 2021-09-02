UK encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign convention which commits to halting spread of landmines

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher has addressed a message over the UK’s contribution to supporting mine action in areas in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

In his message the Ambassador says that the “impact of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, particularly the loss of life and livelihoods, has been devastating for the region”.

“I am proud that the UK was the first international partner to donate to the International Committee of Red Cross humanitarian response. We gave a million pounds (660 million drams). We are currently working with the UNDP in the communities of Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik to provide psychological support and help create new economic opportunities for those affected by the conflict”, the Ambassador said.

He added that the UK is also committed to help in clearing up all the weapons, landmines and explosives that remain after the war, endangering lives and limiting the use of the land.

“So I am delighted that the UK’s Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton has announced the contribution of 500,000 pounds (330 million drams) to support UNDP efforts in and around Nagorno Karabakh. We hope other international partners will support the UN with this important work and we call on all parties to work with the UN to have a full access for the UN and other international humanitarian agencies across all areas affected by the conflict.

Our contribution also recognizes the UK’s commitments to help rid the world of landmines. That is why we firmly support the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

The UK strongly encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign this Convention, known as the Ottawa Treaty, which commits to halting the spread of landmines.

Together we can contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous future for all those affected by last year’s conflict”, the UK Ambassador said.