70 representatives of Germany’s tourism sector to visit various sights of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 70 representatives of Germany’s tourism sector, including tour-operators, tour agencies, trade associations, air companies and news agencies, have arrived in Armenia to participate in ‘’Fvw DRV Destination Forum’’ event, which is aimed at strengthening the touristic relations between Armenia and Germany. ARMENPRESS reports during the press-conference dedicated to the event Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan thanked the representatives of the tourism sector of Germany for organizing the ‘’Fvw DRV Destination Forum’’ event in Armenia.

Kerobyan stressed that such events are important for Armenia, as they move forward the tourism sphere in Armenia by one big step, helping companies operating in the field to expand their international ties and geography.

"We attach great importance to the projects implemented in the field of tourism jointly with the ‘’German Agency for International Cooperation" company. This four-day event shows Armenia's interest in developing the Armenian-German economic and tourism ties," Kerobyan said.

According to the Minister of Economy, tourism is one of the priority spheres for Armenia's economic development.

‘’It’s not a secret that Germany is Armenia’s major economic partner among the EU Member States. The deepening of relations with Germany is one of the key directions of Armenia's foreign economic policy, where cooperation in the field of tourism is a priority’’, Kerobyan emphasized.

The Minister said that the highest increase in the number of visits to Armenia from European Union countries since 2019 is from Germany.

‘’Fvw DRV Destination Forum’’ will be held until September 2. The German guests will tour in Armenia to discover its sights and touristic potential. A business forum will be held on September 2.