Russian, Azerbaijani deputy FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs Andrei Rudenko and his Azerbaijani counterpart Khalaf Khalafov held a telephone conversation on September 1, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

The officials discussed a number of issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, including the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan