Armenian President congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Undoubtedly, the centuries-old friendly relations of our countries are a firm and stable base for the consistent development and expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation”, the Armenian President said in his congratulatory letter. “I am sure that we will manage to implement new joint projects and raise the inter-state partnership of Armenia and Uzbekistan to a qualitatively higher level”.

