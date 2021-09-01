Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region
13:06, 1 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis, Caucasus Heritage Watch said on Twitter.
The organization informed that the Bridge has been destroyed between April 8 and July 7 in the course of river engineering and road construction.
Between April 8 and July 7, the Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher/Böyük Tağlar was destroyed in the course of river engineering and road construction. The small structure is difficult to see in satellite imagery due to tree cover, but CHW’s sources have confirmed its location. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wvfz9MxK6n— CaucasusHeritageWatch (@CaucasusHW) August 31, 2021
