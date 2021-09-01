Armenia wins Warrior of Peace tournament with team score

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia won the International Army Games 2021 tournament’s Warrior of Peace competition with team score. Russia and Kazakhstan finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The winners were announced during the closing ceremony held at the Monte Melkonyan Military College in Dilijan, Armenia.

Senior Lieutenant Hayk Avagyan of the Armenian Armed Forces was named winner in the individual category of the Warrior of Peace competition.

The closing ceremony was attended by Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan, Armenian Army 3rd Army Corps Commander Alexander Tsakanyan, other high-ranking military officers and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

