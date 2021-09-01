COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 615 new cases, 13 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 615 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 242,750, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

13 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4847. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1157 (2 in the last 24 hours) other COVID-19 patients who succumbed to co-morbidities.

As of September 1, 11:00, the number of active cases stood at 9443.

7462 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries so far stands at 227,293 (267 in the last 24 hours).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan