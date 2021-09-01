Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense ministry said in a statement.

The minister got acquainted with the service process, the social-living conditions and the food organization process in the military units.

Arshak Karapetyan also visited some regions where currently trainings for reservists are underway. The minister talked to the reservists and thanked them for their participation to those trainings.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan