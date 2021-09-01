Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

New academic year kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The new academic year has kicked off in Armenia on September 1.

The classes will be held offline on a daily basis, however, all schools must follow the coronavirus-related rules to avoid the spread of the virus.

Wearing face-masks will be mandatory in schools.

Actions have been taken with international partners to provide schools with protective items and disinfectants.

This year the academic year for the first-graders in Armenia has started on August 31. This decision was made to avoid mass gatherings outside schools because of COVID-19.

