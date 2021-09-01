LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.53% to $2696.00, copper price up by 1.20% to $9457.50, lead price down by 1.32% to $2278.00, nickel price up by 3.17% to $19488.00, tin price up by 1.64% to $34127.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $3007.00, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $44070.00, cobalt price stood at $50430.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.