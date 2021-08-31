Asian Stocks - 31-08-21

TOKYO, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.08% to 28089.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.54% to 1960.70 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.45% to 3543.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.33% to 25878.99 points.