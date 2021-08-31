Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Ararat Mirzoyan invites Sergey Lavrov to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan invites Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Armenia.

''Thank you for warm reception and constructive discussion. We are looking forward to your visit to Yerevan at any time convenient for you'', ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan said in a joint press conference with Lavrov.








