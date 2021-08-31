Armenia will respect the choice of people of Afghanistan, FM says

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia follows the developments taking place in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“We follow the developments in Afghanistan. We support peace in the region and will welcome and respect the choice of the people of Afghanistan”, the FM said.

He stated that Armenia as a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would like to see peace and calmness along the entire perimeter of the organization, including in Afghanistan.

“Armenia will also make efforts for developing a united position ahead of the upcoming summit [CSTO summit in September]”, the FM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan