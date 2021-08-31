New Armenian FM meets Lavrov in Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow.

FM Lavrov addressed the NK issue, stressing that in the issue of the Karabakh resolution there is an entire circle of items which are directly discussed by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

“There are issues which are being solved on a daily basis by our military, border guards, in cooperation with Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues. The trilateral deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with economic and transportation communication unblocking is functioning,” Lavrov said.

The Russian FM noted that the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda is very rich, encompassing the sectors of economy, investments, security, humanitarian, education and science. “We want this cooperation to continue developing for the benefit of our citizens and our partnership,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov congratulated Mirzoyan on his appointment as Armenian foreign minister and thanked him for his first official trip to Moscow.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan