Taliban ends consultations on Afghanistan's new government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban movement which has seized power in Afghanistan, is through with consultations on the makeup of a new government, TASS reports citing the TV broadcaster Al Jazeera.

“The negotiations on forming a new government in Afghanistan have come to an end. The results will be announced soon”, Al Jazeera quotes the movement's spokesman as saying.

 








