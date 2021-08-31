Artsakh reports 5 daily coronavirus cases
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh over the past day, the ministry of health said today.
76 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 30.
At the moment, 24 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 3 are in serious condition.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
