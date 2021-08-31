Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Armenian PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Japarov,

I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kyrgyzstan.

I am sure that the best traditions of mutual respect and friendship between our nations will continue serving as a firm base for the multilateral mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

By using this chance, I want to thank you for the warm welcome in the town of Cholpon-Ata. I am confident that we will manage to implement our agreements very soon with joint efforts.

On the occasion of this holiday I wish you good health, happiness and new achievements in your responsible position, and to the good people of Kyrgyzstan – peace and welfare”, the letter sent by the Armenian PM reads.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








