Armenian President congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the country’s national day – the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches importance to the further development of the mutual inter-state partnership, the implementation and expansion of joint projects in economic, cultural and humanitarian areas with Kyrgyzstan”, the President said in his letter. “I am sure that the close cooperation of our countries will contribute to raising the Armenian-Kyrgyz relations to a higher level of partnership”.

