Pashinyan to be on vacation from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be on a brief vacation from August 31 to September 3, his Office said in a statement.

The PM will be in the Republic during his vacation.

Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan will replace the PM during his vacation.

 

