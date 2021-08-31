Pashinyan to be on vacation from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be on a brief vacation from August 31 to September 3, his Office said in a statement.
The PM will be in the Republic during his vacation.
Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan will replace the PM during his vacation.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
