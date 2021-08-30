Armenia receives another batch of ‘’Sputnik-V’’ vaccine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received the 2nd batch of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ‘”Sputnik-V’’, for 15 thousand people, ARMENPRESS reports the Health Ministry informs.

‘’In the nearest days our citizens waiting for the second dose can go to their regional policlinics or mobile vaccination centers for receiving the 2nd dose’’, reads the statement of the Ministry.

The imported batch of vaccines is at the moment in custom clearance process.