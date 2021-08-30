Prosecutor General of Armenia leaves for Russia
18:31, 30 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan has left for Russia to participate in the 6th conference of the Eastern Economic Forum in in Vladivostok from September 2-4.
Arthur Davtyan will take part in the discussion on "National legislation and trust in international relations as a guarantee of investment attraction" to be held within the framework of the conference, as well as will deliver a speech, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia.
In the sidelines of the visit Artur Davtyan will also meet with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version