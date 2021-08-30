Asian Stocks up - 30-08-21

TOKYO, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.54% to 27789.29 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.11% to 1950.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.17% to 3528.15 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.52% to 25539.54 points.